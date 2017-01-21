PERSONAL FINANCE

Illinois offers free tax preparation to low-income residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The state of Illinois is offering free income tax preparation and filing for low-income residents.

Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas says the services are available across the state to families with incomes up to $55,000 and individuals who earn up to $30,000 annually.

The service is a partnership between the state and tax assistance centers across Illinois.

Dimas says more than 29,000 people used the free service last year.

The Illinois Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2016 tax returns on Monday.

The deadline to file this year is April 18.
