IRS call center offers last minute tax help

Last minute tax filers aren't just getting extra time to pay up. They're also getting some extra help from the IRS.
The Internal Revenue Service has extended its call service hours to include Saturday, April 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The toll-free number is 800-829-1040.
Federal tax returns are due on Tuesday, April 18, this year.
The normal April 15 due date is pushed back since it falls on a weekend and Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia.
More information about filing taxes, finding adjusted gross income and refund status may be found at IRS.gov.
