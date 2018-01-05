Mega Millions jackpot at $445M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Nearly $1 billion in jackpots have rolled into the New Year. The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $445 million, with a cash option of $277 million, for Friday night's drawing.While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night's drawing, Illinois players won more than 67,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.Current jackpot is $445 million; cash option of $277 millionJackpots start at $40 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and FridayThe record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Powerball jackpot stands at $550 million, with a cash option of nearly $378 million.Since Wednesday night's Powerball drawing yielded no winner, the jackpot rolled to $550 million, with a cash option of nearly $350 million. But just because no one claimed the jackpot doesn't mean there were no winners. In fact at least six tickets won secondary prizes of $1 million or more. Be sure to check your tickets -- every year billions of dollars in prize money goes unclaimed.Current jackpot at $550 million; cash option of $347.9 millionJackpots start at $40 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and SaturdayChoose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).The odds of winning both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots - a total of $995 million - are 1 in 88 quadrillion.That would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, or 1 in 88,412,922,115,183,000 to be precise. If quadrillion isn't a term you deal with very often, think of it this way -- it's 88,000 trillion, or 88 million billion.Or if you're one of those people who do better with percentages: You have a 0.0000000000000011 percent chance of winning both games.Both lottery games currently offer prizes of $400 million or more at the same time. It's a situation that is set to happen more frequently.That's because there are now longer odds in both games, leading to less frequent jackpot winners and thus more frequent large jackpots.In October, Mega Millions changed the numbers that players could choose from, bringing the odds of picking all six numbers to 1 in 302.6 million, from 1 in 258.9 million under the old format. It also raised the price of a single ticket to $2.The idea was to increase the size of the top prize. And so far, it has worked.The move was similar to one made by Powerball in October 2015. That took the odds of winning that game from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.But the longer odds haven't been stopping people from buying tickets. In fact, the larger jackpots are just encouraging more sales. And Americans do love buying lottery tickets. They spent more than $80 billion on them in 2016. That's more than they spent on movies, video games, music, sports tickets and books -- combined.