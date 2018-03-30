PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $502M for winning numbers drawing Friday night

Mega Millions

You could win $502 million in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. All you have to do is pick the winning numbers!

No one lucked out in Tuesday's drawing, so the prize jumped from $458 million to $502 million with a $301 million cash option.

It's the fourth highest prize in the game's history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball: 13.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
