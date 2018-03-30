PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $521M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

You could win the $521 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. All you have to do is pick the winning numbers!

No one lucked out in Tuesday's drawing, so the prize jumped from $458 million to $521 million with a $317 million cash option.

It's the fourth highest prize in the game's history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball: 13.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 largest US Lottery Jackpots

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Friday is application deadline for Cook County senior property tax exemption
Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Consumer Reports: Financial benefits of marriage
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Chicago woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
Noor Salman, widow of Orlando nightclub gunman, acquitted on all charges
Sister Jean speaks as Loyola students head to San Antonio for Final Four
Police search for 3 suspects after robbery spree on CTA Red Line train on North Side
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Show More
Houston megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Man charged after shootout with security guard at West Side church
Kentucky off-duty officer shot and killed by impersonator, police say
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings on beverages in CA
More News
Top Video
Police search for 3 suspects after robbery spree on CTA Red Line train on North Side
Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion
'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video