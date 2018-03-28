PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $502 million after Tuesday's drawing yielded no winners.

Tuesday night's drawing was for $458 million, with a cash option of $274 million.

The winning numbers are: 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball: 13.

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.

For Friday's drawing, the jackpot is now an estimated $502 million, with a cash option of $301 million.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
Related
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $458M jackpot
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $458M jackpot
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Spring cleaning for your finances
Tax season terms for beginners
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson backs officer in LeGrier shooting
Niles street renamed in honor of Holocaust survivor
Chemical spill at medical clinic hospitalizes 15
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
Show More
Human remains found believed to be missing actress, LAPD says
Escaped Porter County inmate captured
Chick-fil-A near Loyola offers free sandwich with 'secret' phrase
More than 4,000 eggs, embryos affected in storage tank failure, hospital says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos