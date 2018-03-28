Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $502 million after Tuesday's drawing yielded no winners.Tuesday night's drawing was for $458 million, with a cash option of $274 million.Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.For Friday's drawing, the jackpot is now an estimated $502 million, with a cash option of $301 million.The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.