Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $277M jackpot

It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.Tuesday night's Mega Millions numbers are:10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4Right now, the Mega Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot is growing to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and FridayThe record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.