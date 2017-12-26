PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $277M jackpot

Mega Millions

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions numbers are:

10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

Right now, the Mega Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot is growing to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.

No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.

With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.

There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot at $300 million
$1.3M winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Channahon
Consumer Reports: Fundamentals of crowdfunding
Markham woman wins $675K lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 injured in Englewood house fire
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold, wind chills linger Tuesday
Addison police officer delivers baby
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
More pregnant women are using pot, study finds
Woman killed by pit bulls while putting bird seed outside her home
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Police: 21-year-old woman shot to death on Far South Side
Show More
Officer stopped on shoulder to catch DUIs fatally struck by alleged drunk driver
Police: Riverside DUI suspect's BAC was more than 4 times legal limit
5 dead, 20 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
Wilmette man walks across U.S. for Parkinson's disease awareness
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
More Photos