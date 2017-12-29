  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $306M jackpot

Mega Millions

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $306 million, with a cash option of $191 million, for Friday night's drawing.

It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky. Right now, the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have a combined jackpot of $700 million.

Friday night's Mega Millions numbers are:
4-10-18-28-62, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The jackpot has been rolling since Oct. 13.

A ticket sold in Washington matched the five white balls and included the optional Megaplier, which means that player won the Match 5 second prize worth $4 million, officials said.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS:
Current jackpot at $306 million; cash option of $191 million
Jackpots start at $40 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350
Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday
Wednesday's Powerball numbers were:

3 - 9 - 16 - 56 - 60 Powerball: 3 Powerplay: 3x

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot rolled to an estimated $384 million, which amounts to nearly $240 million with the cash option.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
Current jackpot at $384 million; cash option of $239.7 million
Jackpots start at $40 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

The Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries currently have a combined jackpot of $690 million.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.

With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.

There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Prepaying taxes? What to know before tax law changes
Fees, fares and taxes: What's going up in 2018
Powerball lottery winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to $384M
Homeowners rush to pre-pay property taxes after GOP tax bill
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Family not allowed to board Southwest flight from Midway
Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home
iPhone customers racing to replace batteries after Apple apology
Letter shames woman in mourning who didn't decorate home for Christmas
Northwestern Wildcats beat University of Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Dog found 'frozen solid' on porch; 2nd dog found in home, shivering
Uber offers New Year's Eve ride-sharing tips
Show More
Man shot by Waukegan police officer
Former addicts accuse 'Dr. Phil' of hurting their recovery
Chicago FOP demands clarification of COPA ruling on shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones
New emergency department opens at UChicago Medicine
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos