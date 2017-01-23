Money-Saving Monday: Discount store party planning

Event planner Nicole Marie Pittmon gave some easy and inexpensive ideas for planning the perfect party for Valentine's Day with items found in discount stores.
NICOLE'S DISCOUNT STORE FINDS!
BALLOONS
Store: Dollar Tree
Heart Balloons - $3.
Ribbon - $2.
Lip stick - $1.
CINNAMON ROLLS
Store: Dollar Tree
Sheet Pan - $1.
Muffins - $1.
DINNER SETTING
Store: Dollar Tree
Book - $1.
Glue - $1.
Glass - $1.
Heart Sticks - $2.
Stickers - $1.
Kraft Paper Roll - $1.
Store: GoodWill
Place Setting - $6.
Candles + Stands - $6.
