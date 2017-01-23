Money-Saving Monday: Discount store party planning

NICOLE'S DISCOUNT STORE FINDS!

Event planner Nicole Marie Pittmon gave some easy and inexpensive ideas for planning the perfect party for Valentine's Day with items found in discount stores.For more about Nicole's events, visit: http://www.partyslate.com/pros/nicole-marie-eventsHeart Balloons - $3.Ribbon - $2.Lip stick - $1.Sheet Pan - $1.Muffins - $1.Book - $1.Glue - $1.Glass - $1.Heart Sticks - $2.Stickers - $1.Kraft Paper Roll - $1.Place Setting - $6.Candles + Stands - $6.