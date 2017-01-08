NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Filing taxes

This is kind of tough to hear right after the holidays, but on January 23 the IRS will start accepting electronic tax returns. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This is kind of tough to hear right after the holidays, but on January 23 the IRS will start accepting electronic tax returns.

Yes, it's that time. Again.

The IRS expects more than 153 million tax returns to be filed this year.

The good news: Roughly 70-percent of taxpayers will be getting a refund, but for some that refund will be delayed.

Talking about all that and more is Louis Sands. He's the tax director for Sikich LLP in Naperville.

The firm specializes in accounting, technology, investment banking and advisory services.

Part 1:
EMBED </>More News Videos

This is kind of tough to hear right after the holidays, but on January 23 the IRS will start accepting electronic tax returns.

Part 2:
EMBED </>More News Videos

This is kind of tough to hear right after the holidays, but on January 23 the IRS will start accepting electronic tax returns.

Related Topics:
financenewsviewstaxesNapervilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: New Illinois laws
Newsviews: Gov. Bruce Rauner
Newsviews: Holiday fire safety
Newsviews: Proposal to end cash bail system
More newsviews
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man closer to property tax refund after I-Team steps in
Wealth strategist Cliff Morgan gives end-of-year financial advice
Woman refunded after fraudulent charges found in checking account
$1M Powerball sold in Glenview still unclaimed, expires soon
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case
Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash dies
Man fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
1 killed, 7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Police: Man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint
Protesters gather outside Zion Dairy Queen after racist rant by franchisee
Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England
Week-long stay in the Chicago Pedway
Daily Herald: Naperville doctor develops advances in cancer treatment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos