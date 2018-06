EMBED >More News Videos After years of hard work, millions of people are graduating from college.

EMBED >More News Videos After years of hard work, millions of people are graduating from college.

After years of hard work, millions of people are graduating from college. Once the pomp and circumstance is over, most will get into the workforce. And many will already be thousands of dollars in debt with student loans.We're tackling both topics: getting that first job and then paying off that debt.Our guests are Jennifer Grasz, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Careerbuilder and Frank Devincentis a senior vice president and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley.Part 1:Part 2: