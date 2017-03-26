NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Overdue property taxes

A big push is underway to alert 50,000 property owners to an important date if they want to protect their homes and finances. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A big push is underway to alert 50,000 property owners to an important date if they want to protect their homes and finances.

Those people have overdue property tax bills and if the bills aren't paid by April 3, they'll be sold.

After that, the property owner will owe the unpaid bill plus interest. And if that's not paid right away, the amount owed will just keep growing.

For those who just can't come up with the money, there may be some help.

Talking about all this are Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Tanya Woods, executive director of the West Side Justice Center.

For more information, visit www.cookcountytreasurer.com or www.westsidejustice.org.

