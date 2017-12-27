PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball lottery jackpot at $337M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

Powerball

It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky. Right now, the Mega Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of nearly $650 million.

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot is growing to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
Current jackpot at $337 million; cash option of $210.4 million
Jackpots start at $40 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

Tuesday night's Mega Millions numbers were:

10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, so the jackpot rolls to an estimated $306 million - with a cash option of $191 million - for the next drawing, which will be Friday, Dec. 29, according to Mega Millions officials. The jackpot has been rolling since Oct. 13.

A ticket sold in Washington matched the five white balls and included the optional Megaplier, which means that player won the Match 5 second prize worth $4 million, officials said.

Mega Millions Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.
With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.

There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
