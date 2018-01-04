  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POWERBALL

Powerball winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to $550M

Powerball

Nearly a billion dollars in jackpots have rolled into the New Year. Wednesday night's Powerball winning numbers drawing yielded no winners and the jackpot grew to $550 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $418 million. This is the first time in U.S. history that both jackpots have topped $400 million at the same time.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers are:
02 - 18 - 37 - 39 - 42 Powerball: 12 Power Play: 3X

Since Wednesday night's Powerball drawing yielded no winner, the jackpot rolled to $550 million, with a cash option of nearly $350 million.

Powerball will be among 10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What is Powerball?
The Powerball has grown to $550 million, which makes it at least the eighth biggest lottery drawing in history.
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
Current jackpot at $550 million; cash option of $347.9 million
Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday
Choose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26
While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).


The winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing were - 01 - 42 - 47 - 64 - 70 - and the Mega Ball number was 22. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night's drawing, Illinois players won more than 67,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS
Current jackpot is $418 million; cash option of $261 million
Jackpots start at $40 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350
Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.

With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.

There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 305 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Powerball climbs list of largest jackpots in history
POWERBALL
How does the Powerball jackpot grow?
Powerball climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $460M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn, jackpot rolls to $418M
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $460M jackpot
Capital One apologizes as glitch double-charges customers
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn, jackpot rolls to $418M
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $361M jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Flights canceled at Chicago airports due to East Coast storm
U-Haul chase ends with 2 suspects kissing in front of police
Man, 65, dies after being punched by stranger, knocked onto subway tracks
VIDEO: Worker locks would-be robber in phone store; suspect begs to be let out
Woman robbed at gunpoint at Buffalo Grove Subway
Lyft driver attacked, suspect shot in Park Manor
Police charge owners after dog freezes to death
Woman detains thief who stole cash on CTA Red Line train
Show More
Man in Santa hat kidnaps baby Jesus, decapitates 9 other figures
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
Deputy: Woman abandons dead friend on side of road
Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
More Photos