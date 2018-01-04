Powerball winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to $550M

Nearly a billion dollars in jackpots have rolled into the New Year. Wednesday night's Powerball winning numbers drawing yielded no winners and the jackpot grew to $550 million.The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $418 million. This is the first time in U.S. history that both jackpots have topped $400 million at the same time.Since Wednesday night's Powerball drawing yielded no winner, the jackpot rolled to $550 million, with a cash option of nearly $350 million.Current jackpot at $550 million; cash option of $347.9 millionJackpots start at $40 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and SaturdayChoose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).The winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing were - 01 - 42 - 47 - 64 - 70 - and the Mega Ball number was 22. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night's drawing, Illinois players won more than 67,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.Current jackpot is $418 million; cash option of $261 millionJackpots start at $40 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and FridayThe record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million - three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012. Just behind that is the $648 million jackpot split by two winners on December 17, 2013.With slightly better odds than the Powerball game, it's rare that months pass without someone winning a Mega Millions jackpot.There are several factors for the lack of a winner, including fewer players.The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 305 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.