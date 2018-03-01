WINDY CITY LIVE

PurePoint Financial recognizes America Saves Week

PurePoint Financial plays "Cents or No Cents" in honor of America Saves Week. (WLS)

PurePoint Financial stopped by WCL to recognize America Saves Week.

PurePoint Financial is a go-to destination for savings advice from savings experts.

There are four PurePoint Financial centers in the Chicago area, with a new location at 852 N. State Street in the Gold Coast.

PurePoint Financial centers in the Chicago:
852 N. State Street, Chicago

9234 Skokie Blvd, Skokie
1 N. La Grange, Ste. D, La Grange
179 Army Trail Rd., Glendale Heights

For more information, please visit purepoint.com or call 1-855-488-PURE (7873)
