Rebates offered for smart thermostat customers

Smart thermostats can reduce energy costs, but this summer, northern Illinois consumers can take advantage of unprecedented rebates as part of one of the largest thermostat rebate programs in the country, Commonwealth Edison says.
As part of the "One Million Smart Thermostats" initiative, which was launched in October 2015, smart thermostats are eligible for up to $150 in rebates offered by ComEd and other Illinois gas utilities for customers with WiFi, central air and a furnace. The rebates can help cut the cost of some of these smart devices by more than 50 percent, and give more control to northern Illinois consumers to save money by reducing wasteful energy use.
The goal of the program this year is to double the adoption to 100,000 smart thermostats in households across Illinois. To help create awareness and boost adoption, ComEd has launched an educational campaign and a new instant discount option for customers.
Smart thermostats are WiFi-enabled devices that allow residents to easily control the heating and air conditioning settings through their smartphones, tablets, and computers. The technology is smart because it learns or adapts to user behavior over time and can generate energy savings with very little effort. Residents remain comfortable when home and save money on heating and cooling energy costs while away at work or on vacation.
For more information about rebates, shopping for smart thermostats and other ways to save money, visit: https://www.comedmarketplace.com/.
Related Topics:
financeenergysave moneysummerChicago
financeenergysave moneysummerChicago