Teaching your children about money at an early age can help them be a more fiscally responsible adult. There is help for parents who might be challenged when it comes to the financial facts of life. Parents are apparently more afraid of talking about money than they are discussing sex, drugs, or even death with their kids. Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not) is a practical guide for parents from finance expert and bestselling author Beth Kobliner.Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m.Talk on "How We Teach Boys Vs. Girls About Money" and BooksigningMOMMYCONDonald E. Stephens Convention Center5555 N. River RoadRosemont, IL