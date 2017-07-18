Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

Check your old lottery tickets!
A $350,000 winning lottery ticket - which was sold in Chicago on Aug. 16, 2016 -- may be stashed in your cookie jar, desk, glove compartment or sofa. And the ticket owner only has only about a month to come forward and claim their prize.
The ticket was purchased at A & B Convenience, 100 W. Randolph St. in the Loop, and matched all five numbers -- 07 - 11 - 24 - 25 - 26.
Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.
Prizes over $600 may be claimed at one of five Lottery Prize Centers across Illinois, located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Springfield, Rockford and Fairview Heights. Under Illinois Lottery Law, unclaimed prizes are transferred to either the Common School Fund or the Capital Projects Fund.
The Illinois Lottery's mobile app can also be used to check winning numbers and jackpots.
For more information, visit: www.illinoislottery.com
