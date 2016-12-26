PERSONAL FINANCE

Wealth strategist Cliff Morgan gives end-of-year financial advice
Wealth strategist Cliff Morgan gave had some financial advice. (WLS)

Wealth strategist Cliff Morgan talked to ABC7 anchor Terrell Brown on Monday about how to get the most of your money.

With 2017 just days away, there are still things to do to ensure people are financial fit for 2017.

1. Schedule a meeting with your financial planner or accountant.

2. Donate to charity.

3. Max out retirement contributions.

4. Use up FSA money.

5. Check your beneficiaries.
