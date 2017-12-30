PERSONAL FINANCE

Winning numbers drawn for $384 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball

The year will end with out winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. No one matched all of the numbers for the jackpot prize, which has now grown to approximately $440 million.
Saturday's winning numbers are:

28 - 36 -41 -51 - 58 Powerball: 24 Powerplay: 2x

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also climbing after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing for a $306 million jackpot. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday for an estimated jackpot of $343 million.

Currently, the combined jackpot of both games is $737 million.

THE 10 HIGHEST US LOTTERY JACKPOTS

The Powerball jackpot in America may be huge, but there are also large jackpots elsewhere. Spain's massively popular Christmas lottery, known as "El Gordo," is ranked as the world's richest, though it doles out a single jackpot among millions of prizes, instead of one large jackpot like the Powerball.

As for the U.S., here's a look at the 10 previous highest jackpots and where the winners were from:

1. $656.0 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

2. $636 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013, (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

3. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket from Florida)

4. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets from Arizona and Missouri)

5. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

6. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013, (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

7. $425.3 million, Powerball, Feb. 19, 2014 (one ticket from California)

8. $414 million, Mega Millions, March 18, 2014, (two tickets from Florida and Maryland)

9. $399.4 million, Powerball, Sept. 18, 2013, (one ticket from South Carolina)

10. $390.0 million, Mega Millions, March 6, 2007 (two tickets from Georgia and New Jersey)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
The Associated Press
