Fire alarms to be distributed in Englewood as part of 'Sound the Alarm' effort

CHICAGO (WLS) --Volunteers will hit the streets of the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning to distribute fire alarms to residents.
Nearly 900 lives could be saved each year if all homes had a working smoke alarm, officials said.
The American Red Cross's "Sound the Alarm" campaign seeks to reduce the risk of fires.
Volunteers gathered at Hamilton Park early Saturday to pick up the alarms and get a short training before going to homes in Englewood, starting at about 10 a.m. The fire alarms will have 10-year batteries.
From April 28 to May 19, local Red Cross volunteers, the Chicago Fire Department and other local agencies will hold installation events to get smoke detectors into more homes.
The Red Cross says that home fires are the most common disaster the organization responds to and a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of dying in a home fire in half.
For more information visit: www.soundthealarm.org/chicago