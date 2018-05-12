  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Fire breaks out at IKEA Bolingbrook

A fire broke out at the IKEA Bolingbrook store. Photo courtesy of Toby Mann.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the IKEA Bolingbrook store in the southwest suburbs.

The store is located at 750 E. Boughton Rd.
This is a breaking story. More details to come.
