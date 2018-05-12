Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
share
tweet
share
email
Fire breaks out at IKEA Bolingbrook
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
A fire broke out at the IKEA Bolingbrook store. Photo courtesy of Toby Mann.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Saturday, May 12, 2018 06:12PM
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the IKEA Bolingbrook store in the southwest suburbs.
The store is located at 750 E. Boughton Rd.
This is a breaking story. More details to come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fire
Bolingbrook
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 60, injured after propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting
SEAL Team leaders investigated for alleged sexual misconduct
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
1 dead, 2 critically injured after SUV strikes pole in South Loop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Suspect killed in Paris knife attack; 1 other dead, 4 hurt
Show More
Sox-Cubs game delayed due to weather
Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old
Bicyclist struck and killed by pickup truck in Barrington Hills
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago