Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday evening at the IKEA store in Bolingbrook in the southwest suburbs.A small fire broke out on the solar panels at the store, located at 750 E. Boughton Rd., at about 5 p.m., according to an IKEA statement.No injuries were reported.The store re-opened, but the second floor was closed. Customers could access the first floor, IKEA said.