Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Businesses in a Midlothian strip mall went up in flames Saturday night.

Firefighters said they got the call for help in the 4000-block of 147th Street at around 11 p.m. When crews got to the scene, the building was engulfed.

About a half hour into the fight, fire crews pulled back and went into defensive mode. At least 12 different agencies responded to help.

Two businesses, a butcher shop and diner, suffered major damage. Residents said they were local staples.

"I feel horrible. I saw Lisa's Diner, I met the son and his mother just showed up. It's her diner and they're just watching all their hard work burn away," said Luke.

Lisa's Diner owner Lisa Kenealy arrived on the scene and was very emotional as she explained what her business meant to her and her family.

"It was everything. I just lost my husband a year ago. It was our dream. I was just trying to keep it alive. It's everything to me and my kids," she said.

Robert Huisman found out about the fire at Lisa's Diner as he was coming for breakfast.

"It's where I went to breakfast every day just about or dinner. It's been here as long as I have been here or longer I should say. It means a lot," Huisman said.

There was a residential side of the building. Firefighters broke down doors to make sure everyone was out.

It took firefighters nearly four hours to get the fire under control and the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene Sunday morning checking for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
