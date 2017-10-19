Fire precautions to keep family and home safe

CHICAGO --
Though you never know when a fire might strike, there are precautions you can take to prevent harm to your home and loved ones.

Matt Muenster, host of "Bath Crashers!" on DIY Network and HGTV, stopped by Windy City Live to show us what steps to take to protect your home from a fire.

Roxul has an innovative product on the market that's perfect for anyone who is doing remodeling in their home. The stone wool insulation is designed to help delay the spread of fire. Roxul insulation can withstand intense heat up to 2150F without melting, producing smoke or flames.

Roxul products can be purchased at Home Depot, Lowes and many major home improvement stores nationwide.

For more information about any of Roxul's products, visit www.roxul.com.
