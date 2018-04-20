Fire struck on River North high rise balcony

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire on a balcony of a high rise apartment building in the city's River North neighborhood.

Crews responded to the building at the intersection of State and Grand shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials said the fire was on a balcony on the 34th floor, not actually inside an apartment. Residents said those floors house penthouse apartments.


It was struck by about 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. There were no reports of any injuries
