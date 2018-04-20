Fire struck on River North high rise balcony

Oh my god. Fire up high in a residential building. (I think Clark and Ohio) Downtown Chicago pic.twitter.com/h4gfapWDE8 — Mallory Busch (@yeamal) April 20, 2018

Chicago firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire on a balcony of a high rise apartment building in the city's River North neighborhood.Crews responded to the building at the intersection of State and Grand shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials said the fire was on a balcony on the 34th floor, not actually inside an apartment. Residents said those floors house penthouse apartments.It was struck by about 3:30 p.m.The cause of the fire has not yet been released. There were no reports of any injuries