Fired Cook Co. deputy returns to work after being reinstated by judge

A fired Cook County sheriff's deputy has been reinstated after judge rules she was illegally fired by Sheriff Tom Dart's merit board.Dixie Rios said she was on her way to accomplishing her dream to be a Cook County Sheriff's Police officer. She said she was in training for that job after being promoted three other times when her career was derailed and she was fired.Monday, she returned to work after being fired in 2013 and is waiting to get $300,000 in back pay.Rios said she had been with the department seven years and promoted four times. When she complained about policy requiring employees to disclose relatives connected to gangs, she said a false charge was made against her that resulted in her being fired.As a result of litigation, a court has reversed that firing and ordered Rios back to work."I didn't do anything wrong, so you're not going to make me resign. You're not going to make me sit here and take a seat because I am going to fight for what is right on my behalf," Rios said."Thank goodness the courts have found and are holding Dart accountable for violating the law. He is the highest ranking law enforcement officer Cook County and he needs to be held accountable and follow the law," said Dana Kurtz, Rios' attorney.Rios filled out paperwork to officially be reinstated Monday and is awaiting assignment.In addition to Rios' case, there is also a class-action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of hundreds of employees.