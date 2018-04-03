Firefighter suffers minor injury after extra-alarm Englewood fire

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after an extra-alarm fire in the Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in a vacant building in the 7000-block of South May Street at about 6:16 a.m. The fire then spread to two neighboring buildings before it was struck out.A collapse occurred in the vacant building and a firefighter was hit by a brick and transported to a hospital in good condition, Chicago Fire Media said. The building was marked by a red x, so firefighters remained outside of the building.The fire started in the rear of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.