2-11 fire at 695 n Milwaukee Av 3 story building,No injuries all Conpanies working pic.twitter.com/Pnk2PawLYr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 6, 2017

Chicago firefighters were battling a large building fire late Sunday in the River West neighborhood on the city's Near North Side.The 2-11 alarm blaze was in a three-story building in the 600-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to a tweet by the Chicago Fire Department at about 11:20 p.m.No injuries were reported.