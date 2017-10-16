Firefighters find unharmed flag among ashes of NorCal blaze

The intense flames from the wildfires burning in Northern California tore through dozens of homes and businesses in its path but it did not destroy one American flag.Among the ashes, the Merced Fire Department found this flag tucked away in the rubble. It was left untouched while surrounded by blackened homes and charcoaled ash. After making the discovery, firefighters decided to put it up for the community to see.Firefighters found the flag Thursday while they were out in a neighborhood that had been destroyed by the blaze.