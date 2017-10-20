Firefighters respond to Willowbrook blaze, report of explosion

Firefighters from at least ten departments responded to reports of a large explosion and fire in southwest suburban Willowbrook late Friday morning, the Tri-State Fire Protection District said.Residents of the apartment building in the 6100-block of Knoll Wood Road were evacuated as authorities conducted an investigation.Chopper 7HD was over the scene. A few windows appeared to have been blown out. Screens and other debris were scattered on the grass next to the building.Residents said one person was taken to the hospital from the apparent explosion. There is no word on the condition of that person.Those residents also said the fire department came out at least three times Thursday night to investigate a report of the smell of gas in the air. Then, early Friday morning, residents were awaked by a boom and told to get out.There is no official word yet if there was a gas leak or if that is what caused the apparent explosion.Be sides that one resident, no other injuries have been reported.