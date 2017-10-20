Firefighters respond to Willowbrook blaze, report of explosion

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters from at least ten departments responded to reports of a large explosion and fire in southwest suburban Willowbrook late Friday morning, the Tri-State Fire Protection District said.

Residents of the apartment building in the 6100-block of Knoll Wood Road were evacuated as authorities conducted an investigation.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene. A few windows appeared to have been blown out. Screens and other debris were scattered on the grass next to the building.

Residents said one person was taken to the hospital from the apparent explosion. There is no word on the condition of that person.

Those residents also said the fire department came out at least three times Thursday night to investigate a report of the smell of gas in the air. Then, early Friday morning, residents were awaked by a boom and told to get out.

There is no official word yet if there was a gas leak or if that is what caused the apparent explosion.

Be sides that one resident, no other injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionfireWillowbrook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
ATM skimmers found at 3 Loop Walgreens stores
Richard Spencer heckled by protesters at Univ. of Florida talk
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Diet soda makers accused of misleading consumers in lawsuit
Man charged in beating, robbery of 70-year-old near CTA Red Line
Authorities find arsenal of weapons during child porn investigation
House fire kills mom, 5 children
Show More
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Apple Michigan Avenue to open in Chicago with celebration
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos