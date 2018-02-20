Florida Legislature rejects weapons ban with massacre survivors en route to Capitol

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3115292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After another school shooting, young people are getting involved in the debate about gun reform.

The Florida state House on Tuesday rejected a ban on many semiautomatic guns and large capacity magazines as dozens of survivors of last week's school shooting headed to the state Capitol to turn their grief into political action.Lawmakers voted down a motion to consider the ban during a session that opened with a prayer for the 17 people killed by a former student last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The vote in the Republican-dominated body was 36-71.Stoneman Douglas students in the gallery of the Capitol during the vote appeared stunned."It was just so heartbreaking to see how many (voters') names were up there, especially after it was my school," Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16-year-old junior from Stoneman Douglas, who was crying, later told "Anderson Cooper 360." "It seemed almost heartless how they immediately pushed the button to say no."Spencer Blum, one of her schoolmates, said he felt like lawmakers weren't representing him and other survivors of the shooting."That's unacceptable," he said of the vote, adding later: "It shows that they don't care about us."Sheryl said the next person who is killed by an AR-15 like the one used at her school will be the fault of the 71 people who voted no Tuesday."They had a chance to stop it today," she said. "If there is another mass shooting (in Florida) it's going to be their fault."House Rep. Kionne McGhee of Miami invoked the Parkland shooting in requesting that HB 219 -- which would ban AR-15 rifles and other guns defined as "assault weapons" and large capacity magazines -- be moved from committee to the House floor for questions, debate and a vote."I ask that you keep this bill and the conversation about the solution to combat mass shootings alive," McGhee, Democratic ranking member on the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee, told the House before the vote."While this is an extraordinary procedural move, the shooting in Parkland demands extraordinary action."With subcommittees set to consider the bill not scheduled to meet this session, the bill is effectively dead, McGhee said.The bill's sponsor angrily took to social media."17 pp in Parkland were just murdered w/an AR-15, + the FL House just passed @RossSpano's HR 157 declaring PORN as a public heath risk. No, GUN VIOLENCE is a public health crisis + Spano blocked HB 219 banning assault weapons in his committee for 2 yrs," said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando.Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, held a roundtable on school safety Tuesday. He said he planned to have a proposal by Friday."My goal is to come up with something that is going to move the needle and make parents feel more comfortable that their kid's going to go to a safe school. That's the goal," he said. "These kids have got to go to safe schools."Under the rallying cry #NeverAgain, dozens of students and staff who survived the Florida school shooting departed earlier Tuesday for the Capitol, where they hope to speak with lawmakers Wednesday about school safety and gun control.While some students had arrived at the Capitol earlier and were there when the vote took place, many taking buses were eating at an Orlando rest stop when they learned of the legislative defeat.Diego Pfeiffer, 18, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, acknowledged the issue has multiple perspectives and likened the need to toughen gun control to the fight to end slavery and the suffrage movement."On great decisions in the past, there have been two sides and the good side always wins out in the end, and that's what I am hopeful for when I get to Tallahassee," he said.The students arrived at Leon High School in Tallahassee late Tuesday. Several hundred supporters cheered them on."We're fighting for the friends we lost. We're fighting for the future kids that we're going to have, and that's why we're marching and that's why we're here talking to our senators and our representatives," Sofie Whitney told the crowd.Pfeiffer said: "This isn't about school shootings, and this isn't about ... violence anymore, this is about hope. This is about moving forward with everybody. This is about you guys. This is about everybody here making a difference."On Tuesday, South Side students heard from anti-violence leaders on what to do about a shooter in school and how their actions might affect political change.At Edwards Elementary at 48th and Karlov, they want to take action to stop gun violence."We could actually do something to improve our country," says 14-year old Naidelyn Bazan.During a presentation organized before the school shootings in Parkland, Dion McGill, a teacher and former soldier took eighth graders through the aftermath of the incident that left 17 kids dead. He spent time on the now famous cry from a student at that school, Emma Gonzalez, who said the nation's gun control laws are inadequate. "Us kids seem to be the only ones who notice and we call b.s."In response, McGill told the Edwards audience that, "the gun violence here in Chicago looks a little different, but you have to start talking about how someone could go to Florida, and access a gun. The voices of young people matter and they have a lot of power."The Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence seeks to empower kids who are scared about going to school. Edwards Elementary principal Judith Sauri said today's presentation is part of the kids social- emotional learning curriculum. "They need to hear what is out there for them," she explained.McGill from the Council served in Afghanistan and has dealt with school violence incidents before. With the survivors of Parkland pressuring Florida lawmakers for gun control, he says kids in Chicago are realizing they're part of a unique moment in history. "I was certain after the Vegas shooting that was going to be a tipping point in conversation and it wasn't. These students, theyrefuse to not be heard and maybe that's the difference."It's a resolve 14-year old Imanol Arrellano, shared. On gun violence, "I try to prevent it," he says, "and help other people spread the message."The Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence says this state actually has some of the most progressive gun laws in the country -- and we are recognized as a model for other state-based groups. If what went down on the south side today is any indication, the momentum behind what those kids in Florida are doing to change gun control laws is likely to be mirrored here -- ahead of another horrible incident.President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has directed his attorney general to propose changes that would ban so-called bump stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly.Reopening the school: The high school will reopen in phases, first to staff members on Friday and then for a voluntary campus orientation open to students and parents on Sunday. The "goal is for classes to resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on a modified schedule" on February 27, according to a Broward County Public Schools statement.Shooter's weapons: The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had obtained at least 10 firearms, all of them rifles, a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told CNN. Investigators are trying to track the purchases, which Cruz appears to have made in the past year or so, the source said.Cruz bought two weapons from Gun World of South Florida in Deerfield Beach, said Kim Waltuch, the store's CEO. She would not provide details on the types of guns he purchased or on the time frame but said the sales team followed normal protocol for Florida firearms purchases.Remembering the victims: Funerals and viewings were held for several victims Tuesday. The US Army said it awarded three victims in the school's junior ROTC program -- Alaina Petty, Peter Wang and Martin Duque -- with Medals for Heroism for their "acceptance of danger and extraordinary responsibilities."A run was planned Tuesday in memory of teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel, who was killed as he tried to usher students back into his classroom when the shooting broke out.More details have emerged about Cruz's history before the shooting. CNN obtained a 2016 report from the Florida Department of Children and Families that said Cruz engaged in self-destructive behavior and began cutting his arms after a breakup with a girlfriend.He also announced plans to buy a gun, put racial slurs and hate symbols on his backpack and suffered from depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, the report said.DCF spoke with the teen's now-deceased mother, Lynda Cruz, who told them her son began cutting his arms after the breakup and making posts to Snapchat. Previously, Cruz had put a Nazi symbol on his backpack and "had hate signs on a book bag, stating, 'I hate n*****s,'" according to the report.Despite Cruz's behavior, the report concluded the "final level of risk is low," because the teenager was residing with his mother, receiving in-home mental health services and attending school. His mother died in November after battling the flu and pneumonia.In a statement Monday, DCF Secretary Mike Carroll said the agency "is absolutely heartbroken and disgusted by last week's tragedy."Once the department learned the shooter had a history with the agency, Carroll said officials began the process of asking a court to release records of its involvement with Cruz and conducted a review."In these investigations, DCF relies on the expertise of mental health professionals and law enforcement and these records show that DCF took the steps to involve these partners in investigating this alleged abuse. Cruz was receiving mental health services before, during, and after our investigation was closed, he was living with his mother, and attending school," Carroll's statement said.Cruz is being held without bond in Broward County. He appeared in court Monday for a hearing in the sealing of certain documents in the case but didn't speak publicly and looked down most of the time.Facing charges of premeditated murder, he is willing to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty, according to the public defender's office representing him.