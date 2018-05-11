Florida police officer beats daughter in school office as employees watch

CNN
MIAMI --
A father is under arrest after allegedly beating his daughter at school.

The attack was caught on camera -- and shows school employees going about their business and doing nothing to stop him.

The father, Raymond Emilio Rosario, is also a Miami-Dade police officer with a position at an airport.

Police say on March 19th, a teacher called to tell him his 14-year-old daughter was being disrespectful.

After he arrived at the school's front office, surveillance video shows him slapping his daughter in the face, grabbing her by the hair and striking her twice on the legs with a belt.

Employees didn't intervene at the time but did eventually report the incident to the Florida Department of Children and families.

Rosario surrendered to authorities for child abuse with no great bodily harm on April 2.

The Miami-Dade Police Department suspended him with pay.
