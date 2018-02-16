PARKLAND, Fla. --The public defender representing Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school Wednesday, told ABC News his client would plead guilty immediately in return for the prosecution agreeing to take the death penalty off the table.
In a detailed phone interview, Howard Finkelstein said his decision is based on the reality that the facts of the case are not in question, and that Cruz's alleged crimes occurred after a series of systemic breakdowns in law enforcement, social services and education. He said a trial would only prolong the inevitable and delay the community's healing process.
Finkelstein said he had not notified prosecutors of his offer, but will do so either Friday night or over the weekend.
The FBI admitted Friday it received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate, the agency said . Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for the FBI director to resign because of the agency's failure.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Parkland school shooting was a "tragic consequence" of the FBI's missteps and ordered a review of the Justice Department's processes. He said it's now clear that the nation's premier law enforcement agency missed warning signs.
In more evidence that there had been signs of trouble with suspect Nikolas Cruz, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Friday news conference that his office had received more than 20 calls about him in the past few years.
A person who was close to Cruz called the FBI's tip line on Jan. 5 and provided information about Cruz's weapons and his erratic behavior, including his disturbing social media posts. The caller was concerned that Cruz could attack a school.
In a statement, the agency acknowledged that the tip should have been shared with the FBI's Miami office and investigated, but it was not. The startling admission came as the agency was already facing criticism for its treatment of a tip about a YouTube comment posted last year. The comment posted by a "Nikolas Cruz" said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."
The FBI investigated the remark but did not determine who made it.
The 19-year-old Cruz has been charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency was still reviewing its missteps on the January tip. He said he was "committed to getting to the bottom of what happened," as well as assessing the way the FBI responds to information from the public.
"We have spoken with victims and families and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy," Wray said in the statement.
Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, calling the FBI's failure to take action "unacceptable."
"Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn't going to cut it," the governor said. " ... The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need."
The FBI is already under intense scrutiny for its actions in the early stages of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. President Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans have seized on what they see as signs of anti-Trump bias.
The president has repeatedly slammed the nation's premier law enforcement agency and its leaders, writing on Twitter that its reputation was in "tatters."
Also Friday, mourners gathered for the first funeral for a shooting victim, packing the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff. From outside the chapel, other mourners strained to hear the voices chanting Jewish prayers and remembering the star soccer player as having "the strongest personality." She was also remembered as a creative writer with a memorable smile.
At the funeral for 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, her father's anger boiled over. With more than 1,000 mourners including Scott packed into Temple K'ol Tikvah, Andrew Pollack looked down at the plain pine coffin of his daughter and then told the crowd, "I am very angry and upset about what transpired."
A day earlier, details of Wednesday's attack emerged , showing how the assailant moved through the school in just minutes before escaping with the same students he had targeted.
Cruz jumped out of an Uber car and walked toward building 12 of the school, carrying a black duffel bag and a black backpack. He slipped into the building, entered a stairwell and extracted a rifle from his bag, authorities said. He shot into four rooms on the first floor - going back to spray bullets into two of the rooms a second time - then went upstairs and shot a single victim on the second floor.
He ran to the third floor, where according to a timeline released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, three minutes passed before he dropped the rifle and backpack, ran back down the stairs and quickly blended in with panicked, fleeing students.
Florida State Sen. Bill Galvano, who visited the third floor, said authorities told him it appeared that Cruz tried to fire point-blank out the third-floor windows at students as they were leaving the school, but the high-impact windows did not shatter. Police told Galvano that it was not that difficult to open the windows.
Israel clarified Friday that Cruz never had a gas mask or smoke grenades during the attack, but officers did find a balaclava. The sheriff said his office would be investigating every one of the previous calls about Cruz to see how they were handled.
Authorities have not described any specific motive, except to say that Cruz had been kicked out of the high school, which has about 3,000 students and serves an affluent suburb where the median home price is nearly $600,000. Students who knew him described a volatile teenager whose strange behavior had caused others to end friendships.
COMFORT DOG SENT TO FLORIDA
The first funerals are being held Friday after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.
Friday morning, about a dozen people who were wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized.
Teachers returned to Stoneman Douglas High School to collect what they can from the crime scene. Wednesday, they had to leave everything behind as they ran from the school in terror. Students returned too, but some can't shake trauma.
"You just hear the horrible sounds, it's deafening of the gun shooting into hallway, and the glass shattering glass and the bullet holes through the walls, it's just horrible," said junior Hannah Carbocci.
It's too soon to know what's next.
"I don't even know when school will be reopening. It's going to be hard if I do have to go back in classroom especially because we're missing two of our students," Carbocci said.
That's why Chicago's Lutheran Church Charities sent Jacob. He's a comfort dog, trained to help ease the pain.
"You can't pet a dog without smiling, so even if just for a moment you can smile and think a happy thought in the mix of this awfulness that's a wonderful thing," said Sharon Flaherty, Jacob's handler.
A dozen more like Jacob are on the way to south Florida. There's a lot of terror still paralyzing the Parkland community. But there's also initiative.
"While this is fresh we need to turn this into a place for change," said Cameron Caski
That's why Florida's Senior Senator Bill Nelson is at the high school, pushing for stricter gun laws in the name of 17 new victims.
"This tragedy should never happen again," Senator Nelson said.
TALKING TO YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT MASS SHOOTINGS
In the wake of the latest school shooting in Florida, many parents have questions about how to talk about the tragedy with their own children.
Dr. Louis Kraus is chief of child psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center and joined ABC7 Friday morning.
If you are looking for resources on how to talk to you child about the mass shooting in Florida or how to deal with the stress, we recommend the following resources:
Managing your distress in the aftermath of a shooting (American Psychological Association)
How to talk to children about difficult news (American Psychological Association)
Talking to Children About Tragedies (American Academy of Pediatrics)
Explaining the News to Our Kids (Common Sense Media)
Helping Children Cope with Frightening News (Childmind Institute)
Helping Kids After a Shooting (American School Counselor Association)
Helping Children Cope with Terrorism: Tips for Families and Educators (National Association of School Psychologists)
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
