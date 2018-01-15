12-year-old Chicago kid chef Evan Robinson

Chef Evan Robinson is only 12, but he already has quite a few accomplishments under his belt. The Chicago culinary star was a contestant on Season 5 of "MasterChef Junior" and he's using his skills to give back. Chef Evan chatted about how he's using his empanadas for good and then he whipped up a dish perfect for any season.CONNECT WITH CHEF EVAN ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE AND INSTAGRAM: @evanated