12-year-old Chicago kid chef Evan Robinson

Chef Evan Robinson, 12, is a Chicago culinary star who was a contestant on Season 5 of "MasterChef Junior." (WLS)

Chef Evan Robinson is only 12, but he already has quite a few accomplishments under his belt. The Chicago culinary star was a contestant on Season 5 of "MasterChef Junior" and he's using his skills to give back. Chef Evan chatted about how he's using his empanadas for good and then he whipped up a dish perfect for any season.

CONNECT WITH CHEF EVAN ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE AND INSTAGRAM: @evanated
Click here for more information about donating to #PiesForPuertoRico
