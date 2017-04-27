1970s dinner party ideas

CHICAGO --Windy City Live is throwing a '70s dinner party complete with dishes straight from the decade.
TV personality, Adam Richman, participated in the '70s fun and dressed as a member of the Blues Brothers while chatting about some of the most popular dishes from the 1970s.
Dishes featured on the show include:
Chocolate fondue
Cheese fondue
Harvey Wallbanger cocktails
Watergate salad
Sandwich loaf
Igloo meatloaf
Pineapple upside down cake
Special thank you to Chef Aram Reed for preparing the '70s dishes. For more information about Chef Aram Reed, please visit chefaramreed.com.
Adam Richman is teaming up with Common Threads, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing health and wellness to children, families and communities through cooking and nutrition education.
Richman is in Chicago for a new pop-up dinner series called the Common Threads Chef Takeover fueled by Circuit of the Americas. To raise awareness for childhood nutrition, the pop-up dinner series will consist of five ticketed events throughout the country, each featuring a group of chefs collaborating to create a themed meal. All funds raised will benefit Common Threads programs, teaching children in underserved communities how to lead healthier lives.
For tickets or more information on the event, please visit commonthreads.org.