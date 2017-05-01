  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
2017 James Beard Awards underway in Chicago

The Oscars of the food world - the James Beard Awards - are back in Chicago for the third year in a row. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Oscars of the food world - the James Beard Awards - are back in Chicago for the third year in a row.

The nation's top chefs, restaurateurs and wine experts walked the red carpet at the Civic Opera House. Several Chicagoans have a chance to go home with top honors in the industry Monday night.

Earlier Monday, Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz - the guys behind the Boka Restaurant Group and nominees themselves for outstanding restaurateurs - hosted their annual "Previous Winners and Current Nominees" lunch at Swift and Sons in the West Loop.

Several of the chefs and restaurants in their portfolio served tiny bites - places like Girl and the Goat, Momotaro and Boka. Guests enjoyed tiki cocktails courtesy of Logan Square's Lost Lake.

Monteverde's Chef Grueneberg - a nominee for Best Chef: Great Lakes - is experiencing it all for the first time.

"It feels incredible. I've been on Cloud 9 for the past month since I found out. And this past weekend has been packed with chefs that I admire and great food and it's just been incredible. It's really the goal as a young chef. You want to be acknowledged by your peers and that's what this is about. It just feels incredible to have this nomination," Grueneberg said.
