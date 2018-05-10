3 new spots to score burgers in Chicago

Dog Haus
2464 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Montana and Altgeld streets), Sheffield & DePaul
Photo: Dog Haus/Yelp
Dog Haus is a spot for gourmet hot dogs, burgers and beer. The space at 2464 N. Lincoln Ave. is the first Chicago location for the Pasadena, California-based chain.
In addition to the specialty hot dogs and sausages, customers can expect a variety of burgers like the Little Mule, with avocado, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, fried egg and chipotle aioli; or the Holy Aioli, with smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 36 reviews, Dog Haus has been getting positive attention.
David S., who was the first to review Dog Haus on March 18, wrote, "Got the Ringer burger, which was delicious, and the tots were perfect. My girlfriend is celiac and they were very accommodating to gluten allergies."
"Burgers and sausages and bacon wrapped hot dogs next to chili cheese tots all delivered quickly and piping hot," wrote Yelper Steven B. of the food. "If you've never had a burger with a fried egg, welcome to the next chapter of your life."
Dog Haus is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Veggie Grill
204 N. Wells St. (between Haddock Place and Lake Street), The Loop
Photo: Christina M./Yelp
Veggie Grill is the largest vegetarian chain in the country, offering burgers, salads, "chicken" tenders and more. The location at 204 N. Wells St. is its second in Chicago, as Eater reports.
Diners interested in burgers can expect offerings made from the chain's signature "beyond burger" meat substitute, in configurations like the Lucky Star: smoked gouda 'cheese,' balsamic onions, blue cheese sauce, arugula and sriracha ketchup on a pretzel bun. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Veggie Grill is still finding its way, but it's early days.
"This vegan fast food franchise is a dream come true. As a long-time vegetarian, I'm not a huge fan of imitation meat, but Veggie Grill really delivers," Yelper Kelli C., who reviewed Veggie Grill on April 21, wrote. "I highly recommend their burgers and wings."
And Yelper Karen K. wrote, "The food has been consistently delicious (I'm not a vegetarian and I love it!) You get a huge portion of fries, and they aren't greasy like other places. I like that there are still some soft fries in there for those who don't like crispy."
Veggie Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Shelby
2759 W. Augusta Blvd. (between Fairfield and California avenues), Humboldt Park
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Finally, The Shelby is a bar and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more. It's now open at 2759 W. Augusta Blvd. in the former space of Haywood Tavern -- but with the same chef and owners, as Eater reports.
The menu at the Shelby, with entrees divided into "burgers" and "not burgers," features house styles for beef, lamb, turkey, and veggie burgers. The lamb, for instance, comes with manchego, piquillo pepper, arugula and quince mustard.
Diners can also customize burgers or baked potatoes to their taste with toppings like duck-fat mustard, brisket chili and pork belly croutons. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Shelby currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from patrons.
Yelper Corinne M., who reviewed The Shelby on April 10, wrote, "Go here for the impossible burger! My boyfriend and I split it in half on a Monday. By the following Friday, we were back for the full thing, individually."
And Meredith K. wrote, "My boyfriend tried the beef burger and he said he's putting it in his top 5 list. This is a list that starts with Au Cheval and The Loyalist. He said this is the burger that has convinced him that eggs are good on burgers."
The Shelby is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.