4 new businesses to check out in Fulton Market

Stumptown Coffee Roasters
311 N. Morgan St. (between Van Buren St & Jackson Blvd.)
Brown sugar latte. | Photo: Kasumi B./Yelp
The new Stumptown Coffee Roasters in the lobby of the Ace Hotel is Chicago's first outpost for the Portland-based coffee company.
The menu features a variety of coffee mainstays like drip coffee and pour-overs meant to highlight the roaster's selection of beans from Africa and South America. Espresso fans can also opt for lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and hot chocolate, made with Woodblock chocolate.
Stumptown Coffee Roasters currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Emily H., who reviewed Stumptown Coffee Roasters on January 16th, wrote: "Very bright space with limited sittings inside the coffee shop, but they are connected to the Ace Hotel lobby, and there are plenty of seats for people to hang out and enjoy the good coffee."
Teri Y. noted: "I really like this place. It's not as crowded as the other neighboring coffee places in the Fulton Market/West Loop (i.e. Sawada and La Colombe) because there's less foot traffic."
Yelper Michael C. wrote: "Finally! I love Stumptown in Portland/Seattle and was getting pretty tired of the surrogate roasters that offered it. I want the real deal. I'm glad that I stopped by on a super cold evening and got my morning cup."
Stumptown Coffee Roasters is open daily from 6:30am-7pm.
Emporium Fulton Market
839 W. Fulton Market
Photo: Jason W./Yelp
Get your Galaga on: Emporium Fulton Market recently opened its third location in the neighborhood, joining two earlier locations in Wicker Park and Logan Square. Part arcade, part pool hall, the establishment specializes in nostalgic video and pinball games like Donkey Kong, Mortal Kombat 2 and Street Fighter 2.
For libations, look for an extensive whiskey list, as well as wine and draft and bottled beers. (Check out the website to see their beer menu.)
While it doesn't serve food, Emporium Fulton Market encourages folks to bring their own eats in from neighboring restaurants.
Emporium Fulton Market's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Sharita R. said: "I love the fact that this place is quieter and more chill than the other two locations. I would much rather come and hang out with my friends for a bit on the weekends here. I don't have to bump into anyone or scream at the top of my lungs to talk to someone next to me."
Yelper Claire W. wrote: "Went to check out the new Emporium with some friends on Friday night, we had a blast. It's very different from the other locations (in a good way); one of my friends described it as 'the Wicker Park & Logan Square's older sibling.'"
Emporium Fulton Market is open Monday-Thursday from 4pm-2am, Friday from 3pm-2am, Saturday from noon-3am, and Sunday from noon-2am.
Prairie School
326 N. Morgan St. (between Van Buren St & Jackson Blvd.)
Mixed nuts. | Photo: Prairie School/Yelp
Taking its name from a seminal--and local--architectural movement, the new Prairie School offers elegant cocktails in a setting inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.
The cocktail bar represents a homecoming of sorts for mixologist and Chicago native Jim Meehan, who advanced the craft of modern mixology in New York's PDT (Please Don't Tell). For Prairie School, the James Beard award winner partnered with Heisler Hospitality (Lone Wolf, Sportsman's Club, Bar DeVille).
"The philosophy behind Wright's 'organic architecture' informs every aspect of Prairie School," the company writes on its website, "from atmosphere and design to hospitality and beverage."
Naturally, cocktails are the star of the show here, with drinks like a whisky highball with Suntory "Toki" blended Japanese whisky and sparkling water; King Kamehama with Banks 7 gold rum, wild mountain tea, lemon juice and maple syrup; and the lemon ice with Ch vodka, Illinois brut sparkling wine and lemon juice. Beers, wines and ciders are also available.
There's also a small food menu, with offerings like fried cheese curds with togarashi aioli and bonito flakes and crispy smelt with tempura lemons and smoked salmon roe remoulade.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, Prairie School has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Emann B., who reviewed Prairie School on December 30th, wrote: "Prairie School is a wonderful addition to Chicago's bar scene. If you're a party of two, sitting at the bar is perfect."
And Joslyn M. wrote: "One thing I absolutely love about Chicago is its unbelievable architecture. Prairie School does a great job at playing off the Frank Lloyd Wright-style of design, and an even better job--in my opinion--of making craft cocktails."
Prairie School is open Friday from 4pm-2am, Saturday from 5pm-3am, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-2am.
Regards To Edith
326 N. Morgan St.
Potato pierogies with salmon roe, grated egg, pickled red onion and smoked creme fraiche. | Photo: Regards to Edith/Yelp
Next to Prairie School is New American spot Regards to Edith, which features elevated takes on casual Chicago-style fare for brunch and dinner.
Focused on seasonal small plates and supper platters, look for dishes like
Expect to see items like lamb carpaccio with olive, lemon, mache and anchovy oil, a shaved prime rib sandwich with giardiniera, Italian beef jus and fries; and braised pork shank with collard greens and bacon-cheddar hush puppies. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp, Regards to Edith has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Danielle K., who reviewed Regards to Edith on February 13th, wrote: "Four stars for a pretty good brunch. One thing I noticed when out food came out is that each dish was served on a different plate, which was really charming and memorable."
Rael U. noted: "With regards to Edith, she knows her souffle and her pierogies and her "Italian beef"...and pretty much anything you might want to get in the menu."
Yelper Mike M. wrote: "I've had my eye on Regards to Edith for a while because I saw they had a swanky take on my greasy late night favorites. They called it 'elevated Maxwell Street.' I liked that it was a hot and new restaurant, but still enough under the radar where you didn't have to book reservations weeks in advance."
Regards to Edith is open Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday from 4pm-11pm, Saturday from 10am-11pm, and Sunday from 10am-10pm.