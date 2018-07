4th of July desserts

Here's something unheard of in Chicago: snowballs in July.It's actually a popular dessert and this one has a 4th of July twist. It's from Noyane rooftop restaurant at the Conrad Chicago Hotel.Executive chef of Noyane, Thomas Hines, joined ABC7 to demonstrate how it's made.Name of dish: Red, White and Blue-yanePreparation:3 cups shaved or crushed ice3 oz of Blue Curacao3 oz of condensed milk3 oz of strawberry syrupIn a bowl or Chinese to-go container, add ice until full. Layer horizontally the strawberry syrup, condensed milk and blue curacao so there are distinctive stripes. Add a straw, spoon and enjoy!Link: www.noyane.com