4th of July desserts

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's something unheard of in Chicago: snowballs in July.
It's actually a popular dessert and this one has a 4th of July twist. It's from Noyane rooftop restaurant at the Conrad Chicago Hotel.
Executive chef of Noyane, Thomas Hines, joined ABC7 to demonstrate how it's made.
Name of dish: Red, White and Blue-yane
Preparation:
3 cups shaved or crushed ice
3 oz of Blue Curacao
3 oz of condensed milk
3 oz of strawberry syrup
In a bowl or Chinese to-go container, add ice until full. Layer horizontally the strawberry syrup, condensed milk and blue curacao so there are distinctive stripes. Add a straw, spoon and enjoy!
Link: www.noyane.com