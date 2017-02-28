CHICAGO (WLS) --A bakery where Chicagoans have been getting their sweets for nearly a century opened its doors for the last time Tuesday morning.
The Swedish Bakery, located at 5348 North Clark Street in the city's Andersonville neighborhood, has been in business for the last 88 years. People started lining up very early Tuesday morning for a chance to buy pastries and cakes from the beloved bakery before it closes for good. Many plan to freeze them.
"You can't get through a day without dunking your toast or coffee cake. Some of the things I've learned to bake. But I don't do all of it. I can't talk much more because I'll be teary-eyed," said Carol Grosso Gustafson, a loyal customer.
The bittersweet day coincides with "Fat Tuesday," the last day before the season of Lent begins for Catholics. Traditional paczkis will be sold along with signature pastries.
The Stanton family bought the bakery 38 years ago. The family said changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of the business. They determined, without anyone younger to take over, it would be best to say goodbye.
"From a business point of view, it makes a lot of sense. But obviously, I think the emotions will catch up with us after we've actually shut the doors at the end of business today," said Dennis Stanton, Swedish Bakery's head baker.
In a Facebook post, the Stantons thanked generations of customers and neighbors for all the years they had together.
The bakery will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.