Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Alia Dalal, health and wellness chef

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Alia Dalal, a health and wellness chef.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples. And then Dalal worked her magic.
Our Friends at Alessi sent Dalal and a lucky member of our studio audience home with a gift basket of goodies.
Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/
Alessi and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets had a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. Thursday, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:
$50 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets
$175 Alessi gift box
And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.
Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets!
Visit Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets website:
http://caputomarkets.com/
Want more info on Alia Dalal? Visit her website: http://www.aliadalal.com/
Alessi ingredients:
1 jar pine nuts
1 28-ounce can organic peeled tomatoes
1 jar roasted red peppers
Red wine vinegar
Protein:
1 can of chickpeas
ALIA DALAL'S RECIPES
CHICKPEAS AND ZUCCHINI IN ROMESCO SAUCE
drizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon of red chile flake
2 teaspoons Alessi red wine vinegar
2 medium zucchini, chopped into 1/2" cubes
1 1.75-ounce jar Alessi pine nuts
2 Alessi roasted red peppers, rough chopped
1 28-ounce can of Alessi organic peeled tomatoes
1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups of lacinato kale, shredded into bite-size pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
Parsley to garnish (optional)
1. Heat a large pot and add a drizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil. Saute chopped onion with a pinch of salt until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, red chile flake and red wine vinegar, stirring, about 1 minute. Add chopped zucchini and saute until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, pulse pine nuts in the food processor until you get a crumbly meal. Remove to a bowl. Then puree roasted red peppers and tomatoes until you get a smooth sauce. Add the sauce, the pine nuts and the chickpeas to the pot and bring up to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
3. Stir in lacinato kale until it wilts and season for salt and pepper. Top with a fresh herb like parsley if desired.
SIDE FOR SERVING: CRISPY QUINOA
2 tablespoons Alessi extra virgin olive oil
1 cup cooked quinoa
Salt to taste
1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Spread quinoa in an even layer in the skillet, sprinkle with salt and let cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes so it browns and gets crispy. Stir and cook another 2 minutes. Top bowls of Chickpeas and Zucchini in Romesco Sauce with the Crispy Quinoa.