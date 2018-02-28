WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Alia Dalal, health and wellness chef

EMBED </>More Videos

In the Kitchen: Alia Dalal, Part 1 (WLS)

In our segment "In the Kitchen," we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish - using the ingredients we give them. We unveiled which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Alia Dalal, a health and wellness chef.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples. And then Dalal worked her magic.

Our Friends at Alessi sent Dalal and a lucky member of our studio audience home with a gift basket of goodies.

Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets had a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. Thursday, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:

$50 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets
$175 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets!

Visit Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets website:
http://caputomarkets.com/

Want more info on Alia Dalal? Visit her website: http://www.aliadalal.com/

EMBED More News Videos

In the Kitchen: Alia Dalal, Part 2

Alessi ingredients:
1 jar pine nuts
1 28-ounce can organic peeled tomatoes

1 jar roasted red peppers
Red wine vinegar

Protein:
1 can of chickpeas

ALIA DALAL'S RECIPES

CHICKPEAS AND ZUCCHINI IN ROMESCO SAUCE

drizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon of red chile flake
2 teaspoons Alessi red wine vinegar
2 medium zucchini, chopped into 1/2" cubes
1 1.75-ounce jar Alessi pine nuts
2 Alessi roasted red peppers, rough chopped

1 28-ounce can of Alessi organic peeled tomatoes
1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups of lacinato kale, shredded into bite-size pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
Parsley to garnish (optional)

1. Heat a large pot and add a drizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil. Saute chopped onion with a pinch of salt until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, red chile flake and red wine vinegar, stirring, about 1 minute. Add chopped zucchini and saute until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, pulse pine nuts in the food processor until you get a crumbly meal. Remove to a bowl. Then puree roasted red peppers and tomatoes until you get a smooth sauce. Add the sauce, the pine nuts and the chickpeas to the pot and bring up to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
3. Stir in lacinato kale until it wilts and season for salt and pepper. Top with a fresh herb like parsley if desired.

SIDE FOR SERVING: CRISPY QUINOA

2 tablespoons Alessi extra virgin olive oil
1 cup cooked quinoa
Salt to taste

1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Spread quinoa in an even layer in the skillet, sprinkle with salt and let cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes so it browns and gets crispy. Stir and cook another 2 minutes. Top bowls of Chickpeas and Zucchini in Romesco Sauce with the Crispy Quinoa.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcooking
Related
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Vicki Reece
WINDY CITY LIVE
The Man Makeover Show: Jared Eaton and Michael Webdell
Program teaches youth about culinary arts
7-year-old Chicago basketball prodigy gets surprise
Chance the Rapper, Dwayne Wade team up for 'Shot in the Dark' documentary
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
'Shata Mediterranean Grill' debuts in Wicker Park
Conquer your African food cravings at these 3 new Chicago businesses
Consumer Reports: Eating spicy food could make it easier to cut down on salt intake
'Six06 Cafe Bar' brings Greek-inspired eats to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Armed guards to patrol State Street in Loop starting Thursday
American Airlines says it won't renew O'Hare lease
Northwestern student's death under investigation
Person found dead in Flossmoor fire
Child dies after being locked inside car at shopping plaza
Paul Manafort next court date: Case with link to Chicago bank
Illinois lawmakers pass several new gun safety measures
Hope Hicks expected to resign in coming weeks
Show More
Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago celebrates 45 years
ADORABLE VIDEO: Rescued baby chimp enjoys plane ride to new home
Walmart gun sales to be restricted to buyers 21 and older
CPS to close 4 Englewood schools, convert South Loop elementary to HS
12 kidney swap patients meet for the first time
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Sears under scrutiny
Armed guards to patrol State Street in Loop starting Thursday
CPS to close 4 Englewood schools, convert South Loop elementary to HS
Naplate, Ottawa mark one-year anniversary of deadly tornado
More Video