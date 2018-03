Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Alia Dalal, health and wellness chef

EMBED >More News Videos In the Kitchen: Alia Dalal, Part 2

CHICKPEAS AND ZUCCHINI IN ROMESCO SAUCE

SIDE FOR SERVING: CRISPY QUINOA

In our segment "In the Kitchen," we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish - using the ingredients we give them. We unveiled which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Alia Dalal, a health and wellness chef.We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples. And then Dalal worked her magic.Our Friends at Alessi sent Dalal and a lucky member of our studio audience home with a gift basket of goodies.Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/ Alessi and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets had a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. Thursday, go to the main page of windycitylive.com , click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:$50 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets$175 Alessi gift boxAnd you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets!Visit Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets website:Want more info on Alia Dalal? Visit her website: http://www.aliadalal.com/ 1 jar pine nuts1 28-ounce can organic peeled tomatoes1 jar roasted red peppersRed wine vinegar1 can of chickpeasdrizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil1 yellow onion, finely chopped3 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon of red chile flake2 teaspoons Alessi red wine vinegar2 medium zucchini, chopped into 1/2" cubes1 1.75-ounce jar Alessi pine nuts2 Alessi roasted red peppers, rough chopped1 28-ounce can of Alessi organic peeled tomatoes1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed2 cups of lacinato kale, shredded into bite-size piecesSalt and pepper to tasteParsley to garnish (optional)1. Heat a large pot and add a drizzle of Alessi extra virgin olive oil. Saute chopped onion with a pinch of salt until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, red chile flake and red wine vinegar, stirring, about 1 minute. Add chopped zucchini and saute until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes.2. Meanwhile, pulse pine nuts in the food processor until you get a crumbly meal. Remove to a bowl. Then puree roasted red peppers and tomatoes until you get a smooth sauce. Add the sauce, the pine nuts and the chickpeas to the pot and bring up to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes.3. Stir in lacinato kale until it wilts and season for salt and pepper. Top with a fresh herb like parsley if desired.2 tablespoons Alessi extra virgin olive oil1 cup cooked quinoaSalt to taste1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Spread quinoa in an even layer in the skillet, sprinkle with salt and let cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes so it browns and gets crispy. Stir and cook another 2 minutes. Top bowls of Chickpeas and Zucchini in Romesco Sauce with the Crispy Quinoa.