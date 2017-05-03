WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Chef Frank Chiaramonte

WCL's 'In the Kitchen' with Chef Frank Chiaramonte, Part 1 (WLS)

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was corporate chef for Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets - Chef Frank Chiaramonte.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Roe worked her magic.

Our friends at Alessi also sent Chef Frank home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. tonight, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:

$50 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets

$175 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets!

Visit Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets website: http://caputomarkets.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcooking
