Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Chef Frank Chiaramonte

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.
Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was corporate chef for Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets - Chef Frank Chiaramonte.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Roe worked her magic.
Our friends at Alessi also sent Chef Frank home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/
Alessi and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. tonight, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:
$50 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets
$175 Alessi gift box
And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.
Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets!
Visit Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets website: http://caputomarkets.com/
