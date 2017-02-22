WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Chef Mauro Mafrici

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chef Mauro Mafrici, of Pelago Restaurant, took the "In the Kitchen" challenge. Part 1. (WLS)

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Chef Mauro Mafrici. He is from Pelago Restaurant and has been a chef for 39 years, specializing in Italian.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Carol worked her magic.

Our friends at Alessi also sent Chef Mauro home with a gift basket of goodies.
Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Tony's Fresh Market also a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 1:30 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 23, 2017, visit the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:

$100 gift certificate to Tony's Fresh Market
$175 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Beets & Spinach Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies AND a $100 gift card to Tony's Fresh Market!

For locations of Tony's Fresh Market, visit: https://tonysfreshmarket.com/

For more on Chef Mauro Mafrici and Pelago Restaurant, visit: http://www.pelagorestaurant.com/

WATCH: CHEF MAURO MAFRICI COMPLETES "IN THE KITCHEN" CHALLENGE

CHEF MAURO'S RECIPE

Pasta alla Melanzane

Ingredients

1 lb of Alessi Organic Rigatoni
1 lb Alessi Autentico Pomodori Pelati con Basilico
2 local eggplants
A bunch of basil

1 teaspoon of Alessi Autentico Garlic Puree
Alessi Autentico Premium all Natural Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Alessi Tip n' Grind salt and pepper to taste
Pecorino Romano
2 Mozzarella ovoline (cut in cubes)

Directions

In a large sautee pan add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and the garlic puree at medium heat. Right after add the can of tomatoes cut into pieces and a few leaves of basil. Season with salt and pepper and cook over low heat. When the tomato starts to thicken, remove from heat, pass it through a sieve and set aside.
Wash and cut the eggplants into cubes. Then fry them in plentiful oil and place them on absorbing paper towels. Cook the pasta al dente, mix it with the tomato sauce, the eggplant, the mozzarella and some fresh basil leaves. Sprinkle freshly grated pecorino romano.
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcooking
Load Comments
Related
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Vicki Reece
WINDY CITY LIVE
Broadway in Chicago limited run: 'The Illusionists'
'Have a new sex life by Friday' author gives tips for the bedroom
Author Reza Aslan explores world religions in CNN series 'Believer'
Young Scientists of Naperville show off science skills
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Recipes for celebrating National Margarita Day
'Golden Girls'-inspired cafe now open in NYC
Milwaukee's culinary scene offers more than just beer, brats and curds
EXTRA COURSE: Dandan's secret dinner club
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
Man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Police: Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia
Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault
Blue Island barricade situation ends
Powerball lottery jackpot at $403M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Dad killed by deputies after 11-year-old finds mom stabbed to death
Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
8-year-old boy shot to death was adopted from Taiwan orphanage 3 years ago
More News
Top Video
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
CPS Latino Advisory Committee members resigning in protest of budget cuts
Record warmth continues, but snow expected this weekend
After 140 days, premature baby to leave Mount Sinai NICU
More Video