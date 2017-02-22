Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Chef Mauro Mafrici

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.
Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Chef Mauro Mafrici. He is from Pelago Restaurant and has been a chef for 39 years, specializing in Italian.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Carol worked her magic.
Our friends at Alessi also sent Chef Mauro home with a gift basket of goodies.
For more on Chef Mauro Mafrici and Pelago Restaurant, visit: http://www.pelagorestaurant.com/
CHEF MAURO'S RECIPE
Pasta alla Melanzane
Ingredients
1 lb of Alessi Organic Rigatoni
1 lb Alessi Autentico Pomodori Pelati con Basilico
2 local eggplants
A bunch of basil
1 teaspoon of Alessi Autentico Garlic Puree
Alessi Autentico Premium all Natural Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Alessi Tip n' Grind salt and pepper to taste
Pecorino Romano
2 Mozzarella ovoline (cut in cubes)
Directions
In a large sautee pan add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and the garlic puree at medium heat. Right after add the can of tomatoes cut into pieces and a few leaves of basil. Season with salt and pepper and cook over low heat. When the tomato starts to thicken, remove from heat, pass it through a sieve and set aside.
Wash and cut the eggplants into cubes. Then fry them in plentiful oil and place them on absorbing paper towels. Cook the pasta al dente, mix it with the tomato sauce, the eggplant, the mozzarella and some fresh basil leaves. Sprinkle freshly grated pecorino romano.
