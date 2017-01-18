Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Krystal Metcalfe

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.
Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Krystal Metcalfe! She is a Chicago singer who serenaded us during our holiday show, and she loves to cook!
We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Carol worked her magic.
Our friends at Alessi also sent Krystal home with a gift basket of goodies.
Our friends at Alessi also sent Krystal home with a gift basket of goodies.
