WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Krystal Metcalfe
In the Kitchen: Krystal Metcalfe

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Krystal Metcalfe! She is a Chicago singer who serenaded us during our holiday show, and she loves to cook!

We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Carol worked her magic.

Our friends at Alessi also sent Krystal home with a gift basket of goodies.

Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/
