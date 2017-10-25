WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Laurie Tenuta of Valli Produce

In the Kitchen: Laurie Tenuta of Valli Produce. Video 1. (WLS)

In our segment "In the Kitchen" we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish - using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show - and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was Laurie Tenuta -- an authentic Italian and wife of the owner of Valli Produce. Since she is an avid home cook and contributes to dishes prepared at Valli so we thought she'd be great for our challenge.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!
