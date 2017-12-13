Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Leo Bezanis, of Pete's Fresh Market

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant is one of the people behind the great pre-made dishes at Pete's Fresh Market - Leo Bezanis.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples, then the cook needs to work their magic!
Our Friends at Alessi sent Leo home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products - http://alessifoods.com/
Alessi and Pete's Fresh Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2am tonight, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:
A $50 gift certificate to Pete's Fresh Market
$90 Alessi gift box
And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Four Cheese Farro.
Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $50 gift certificate to Pete's Fresh Market!
Visit the Pete's Fresh Market website: https://www.petesfresh.com/
Tuscan Kale Pesto Penne Pasta with Breaded Chicken
Serving Size: 6
Ingredients:
4 tbsp Alessi Kale Pesto
1/4 cup Alessi Pine Nuts
1 pound Penne, Cooked To Al Dente And Kept Hot
2 pounds of Chicken Tenders, Salt And Pepper to taste
2 cups Alessi Italian Style Bread Crumbs with imported Pecorino Romano Cheese
2 large eggs (beaten)
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 cup Olive Oil
4 cloves Garlic, Minced
1/4 cups Dry White Wine
1 bunch Fresh Basil Torn Into Small Pieces
2 cups Grape Or Cherry Tomatoes, Halved
1 box 17.6 oz Chopped Tomatoes Pomodoro Shaved Parmesan
Instructions:
Fill stock pot with water add salt and heat to boil.
Season Chicken Tender with salt and pepper.
Dip tenders in beaten eggs and then seasoned bread crumbs place temporarily on plate.
Heat 1/2 cup olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add one layer of the prepared chicken tenders into heated skillet allowing room to turn the chicken tenders.
Brown on the first side. After browned on first side turn the chicken and brown on the other side. After both sides are browned evenly and fully cooked then remove chicken from the skillet and set it aside. Place on a rack in the oven on low heat at 250 degrees to keep warm until ready to use.
Place penne pasta in the boiling pot of water and cook al dente. Remove and drain pasta and place in a large bowl, keep hot.
In a separate bowl mix 1/4 cup olive oil with Alessi kale pesto and pour over pasta, stirring until mixed well.
Add 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and brown pine nuts adding a touch of salt for flavor.
Once pine nuts are browned remove and place in a dish on the side.
In same skillet add a 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 4 cloves of minced garlic, halved cherry tomatoes and dry wine heat together and then add one bunch of basil (placing a few pieces on the side for plating) and cook until wilted.
Combine well and add to pasta mixture.
In a separate small pot add Alessi chopped tomato pomodoro adding salt and pepper to taste and simmer until hot.
Cut chicken strips diagonally 3/4 inch in width and place in tomato sauce until coated in sauce.
Plate combined pasta mixture.
Place chicken with tomato sauce on top of penne pasta mixture.
Sprinkle dish with browned pine nuts.
Add grated parmesan cheese on top and one to two leaves of fresh basil on top.