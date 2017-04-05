WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Roe Conn

EMBED </>More News Videos

In the Kitchen: WCL's Roe Conn, Part 1 (WLS)

In our "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" contestant was WCL's Roe Conn, who is also a WGN radio host.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples - then Roe worked her magic.

Our friends at Alessi also sent Chef Conn home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Jewel-Osco had a surprise for our viewing audience.

Until 2 a.m. tonight, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes: $50 gift certificate to Jewel-Osco and $175 Alessi gift box.

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro Beets and Spinach.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies!

Visit the Jewel-Osco website:
http://www.jewelosco.com/#1

Or visit the Jewel-Osco Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/JewelOsco/

WATCH: ROE CONN'S FINAL DISH
EMBED More News Videos

In the Kitchen: WCL's Roe Conn, Part 2

Roe's recipe

1 Box Alessi Organic Linguini 16 oz

2 Boxes Alessi Chopped Tomatoes 17.6 oz

1 Jar Alessi Nonpareille Capers 3.5 oz

1 BTL Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil 17 oz

1 PKG Alessi Sun Dried Tomatoes 2oz

1 Alessi Mixed Peppercorn Grinder

1 Alessi Sea Salt Grinder

1 Jar Alessi Garlic Puree 4.5 oz

1 Tube Alessi Tomato Paste

1 Large Yellow Onion

1 Large Eggplant

4 Italian Sausages (mild)

1 can of chicken stock

1 bunch of Italian (Flat) Parsley

1 small container of grated parmesan cheese
RECIPE

Stem parsley and chop leaves medium. Place in bowl and set to the side for later.

Peel and chop eggplant into half inch cubes. Spread eggplant on large plate and microwave on high for 10 minutes.

Place sausages in non-stick pan over medium high heat and cook until juice runs clear. Remove from heat and set aside. Do not overcook. They will finish in sauce later.

Chop whole onion medium.

Chop Sundried tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces

Heat 4 QTS of water in 8 QT pan. Add salt to taste and bring to boil. Add
1 box Alessi Organic Linguini 16 oz. Follow directions on package.

In large saute pan heat 1TBS of Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil until it shimmers.
Add onions and saute until translucent. Mix in 2 TBS Alessi Garlic Puree then add eggplant. Stir to mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Add 2 17.6 oz. boxes of Alessi Chopped Tomatoes and full jar of Alessi capers. Continue stirring and reduce to simmer. As sauce firms up, add chicken stock as needed to loosen consistency so sauce stirs easily. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Slice Italian sausage into chunks and add to sauce. Stir thoroughly and simmer for 5 minutes.

Plate Pasta and cover with sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan any parsley to taste.
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcooking
Load Comments
Related
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Vicki Reece
WINDY CITY LIVE
Designer Donna Karan visits Winnetka boutique
Sneak peek under the tent at 'Cavalia Odysseo'
Chris Jones hypnotizes WCL audience
Zeshan B. performs timeless soul classics
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
Free Cone Day: Pick up a scoop of Ben and Jerry's Tuesday
Charlie Trotter statue unveiled at River West gallery
Eating healthier at home
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder; suspect's father shot day before
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
2 shot in Stickney home invasion
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Show More
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Top Mexican official tipped off drug cartel about probe, federal indictment says
Barry Manilow hid being gay for decades, married manager
More News
Top Video
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Aspire for weight loss
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
More Video