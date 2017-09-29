FOOD & DRINK

Alessi presents "In the Kitchen" with Chef Ryan LaRoche

CHICAGO --
In our segment "In the Kitchen" we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish - using the ingredients we give them. We unveil which ingredients they use at the top of the show - and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.

Today's "In the Kitchen" contestant is the Executive Chef and V.P. of Culinary Operations for Mariano's - Chef Ryan LaRoche! So we thought he'd be great for our challenge!

We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!

Our Friends at Alessi sent Chef Ryan home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products.

Alessi and Mariano's have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. tonight, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:
A $100 gift certificate to Mariano's
$90 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Mariano's!

Visit Mariano's website: marianos.com/

Crab and Alessi Linguini with Garlic & Alessi Tomatoes
Ingredients:

LB Alessi Organic Linguini
28 Oz Alessi Crushed Tomatoes
3 Tx2 Alessi Organic Olive oil
Cup Alessi Chopped Fire Roasted Peppers
2 Cup Shredded Alaskan King Crab
1 Cup White wine
Cup Chopped Shallots
1/3 Cup Chopped Garlic
Cup Parsley
4 T Parmesan Raggiano

1 t Crushed Red Pepper Flake
Garnish with Alessi Bread Crumbs cooked in olive oil and garlic

Method:
1. Cook the Pasta to al dente per the bag cooking instructions.
2. Heat a large sauté pan with the first three table spoons of olive oil
3. Once the olive oil has reached a near smoking temperature add in the chopped garlic and shallots. Sauté until lightly brown.
4. Next add in the white wine (away from any open flame) and reduce by half.
5. Then add in the tomatoes and a pinch of parsley. And reduce slightly.
6. Add the King Crab, peppers, pasta, crushed pepper, olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste and parsley.
7. Plate your dish and top with the Parmesan and garlic bread crumbs.
