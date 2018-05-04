  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Authorities to update investigation of ATF agent shot in Chicago... around 1PM
HUNGRY HOUND

Anmol BBQ grills up kebabs influenced by South Asian cuisines

EMBED </>More Videos

As we get closer to barbecue and grilling season, our Hungry Hound is looking to the Southern part of Asia for inspiration this week. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As we get closer to barbecue and grilling season, our Hungry Hound is looking to the Southern part of Asia for inspiration this week.

He says there's a place on Devon Avenue in West Rogers Park where the grill gets a workout pretty much all day long. The menu isn't all necessarily Indian either, despite its location.

Anmol Barbecue has a location in Milwaukee, but they're also on Devon, and despite that location, there is more to the menu than just the usual Indian stereotypes.

There are influences from Pakistan, Malaysia, Afghanistan, even Burma. So when you think grilling this season, you might need to change your approach somewhat.

The kebabs are made each day at Anmol Barbecue, along a busy stretch of Devon Avenue. Skewered onto metal rods as large as swords, they are grilled until charred, often brushed with some extra sauce to enhance their flavors. They dominate a menu that has some familiar Indian dishes, but a lot of items from other countries as well.

"We try to cover all of the different cuisines of the South Asian continent, so that covers Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Burma, Nepal, Malaysia," said Owner Mohammad Arif Patel.

There are tikka kebabs - on the bone - and boti, or boneless ones, too. What the Turks or Lebanese might call kefta kebabs are assembled the same way here: ground chicken or beef is hand-formed around the skewer, then grilled until charred.

"They're more Afghani-style kebabs, and what that means basically they're more concentrated on the meat flavors and the meat juices, rather than relying on spices and seasoning," he said.

"First we sear on a really high flame and then we sit on a lower flame. And that ensures juices in the meat stay inside."

One of Patel's ingenious creations is a mango-habanero sauce, which gives the chicken skewers an unmistakable balance of sweet and heat. Freshly-made naan is an excellent vehicle for sopping up juices, but also as a companion to any one of the rich, bracing curries, like this intensely flavored mutton with yogurt.

"That is called a Peshlawari Karhai curry, that is something we just released on our menu," he said.

Mutton, incidentally, is a mature sheep, as opposed to lamb, which is a sheep less than a year old. Cooked and garnished with fresh ginger and cilantro, it's an excellent way to dive into a menu with nooks and crannies you may have never seen at other stops along Devon.

"That is inspired by Northwestern Pakistan. This is the way karhais are made in the mountains of Pakistan," said Patel.

In this week's Extra Course video, Steve takes a closer look at one of Anmol's best-loved desserts gulab jamun, a classic from India.
EMBED More News Videos

In this week's Extra Course video, Steve takes a closer look at one of Anmol's best-loved desserts gulab jamun, a classic from India.

Anmol BBQ
2858 W. Devon Ave.
773-508-5050
https://eatanmol.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndrestaurantsrestaurantBBQWest Rogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Anmol BBQ
White Sox fans have variety of new food options at Guaranteed Rate Field
Extra Course: Revolution Brewing's craft beer room
Wrigley Field steps up to the plate with new dining options
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Extra Course: Anmol BBQ
Nico Osteria pastry chef shares recipe, baking tips
Wiener's Circle coming to Rosemont
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef; La Porte, Ind., store affected
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption forces evacuations
Raccoon hanging on for dear life near CTA Red Line tracks rescued
Lincolnshire student finalist in Google doodle competition
Kamiyah Mobley's mom says woman who stole baby from hospital in 1998 deserves death
Indiana orders the closure of day care where toddler was beaten
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Show More
Driver of stolen vehicle, police crash on inbound Ike
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Man stunned after attempting sex with car in Kansas
5 cars, including 2 police vehicles, crash in Country Club Hills
15 kindergarteners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
More News